Man accidentally starts Twitter war between Natural History and Science museums! (HILARIOUS)

A man accidentally started a social media war between two of London’s biggest museums.

During The Natural History Museum’s Ask a Curator event on Twitter, one man had this pressing query he needed answering:

Who would win in a staff battle between @sciencemuseum and @NHM_London, what exhibits/items would help you be victorious? #askacurator — Bednarz (@bednarz) September 13, 2017

The Natural History Museum replied:

We have dinosaurs. No contest. — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

But then the Science Museum jumped in…

@NHM_London is full of old fossils, but we have robots, a Spitfire and ancient poisons. Boom! #AskACurator https://t.co/lsdOS3HqyO — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

And it got slightly out of hand…

We have robot dinosaurs, Pterodactyls and the most venomous creatures on Earth. Plus volcanoes and earthquakes … And vampire fish. pic.twitter.com/H2dNv0wgQr — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

What about this merman & we do have a Polaris nuclear missile as Khalil says! pic.twitter.com/uczMFrvKIw — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

Jenny Haniver sees your merman, never bring a nuke to an earth-shattering meteorite fight, and our cockroach specimens w/ survive us all 😉 pic.twitter.com/mbEgDseZ7G — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We see your cockroach and… whack it with a welly pic.twitter.com/ITEPuplGHK — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

There is never just one cockroach. And we quietly melt your plastics with our lava. pic.twitter.com/DaaJc5V5lJ — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We’ll (hopefully) fight your lava with all our fire engines https://t.co/gRECpigRYt pic.twitter.com/n57QKfDcag — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

*Game of Thrones theme music* Send in the (sea)-dragons… (from The Book of the Great Sea-Dragons by Thomas Hawkins, 1840). pic.twitter.com/K4Duh3w7Vk — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We see your dragons and have escaped in this bathyscaphe https://t.co/m4gMCpGNxq pic.twitter.com/zqs0YwiQRO — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

It may be a good idea to avoid our Fossil Marine Reptiles gallery in that. Chomp, chomp: https://t.co/bxYONpujYn pic.twitter.com/BaqHF80tjl — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We were all set to call it a draw, but then we saw this. Turns out, we have a dinosaur AND it’s 3D printed! pic.twitter.com/vLRK0PI5JE — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

OK, we weren’t going to do this, but here come the locusts… Phymateus viridipes, Phymateus karschi, and Ornithacris pictula magnifica… pic.twitter.com/LWq6WfCCB9 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

And this locust is one you can see on the balconies of the new #HintzeHall. pic.twitter.com/Gpbtivr28T — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Obviously we won’t use this DDT Insect Spray (on display in our new Mathematics Gallery) https://t.co/vQzoHMaSD5 so instead…. pic.twitter.com/t3imuW1WqP — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

… we’ll fight them off with this Giant Killer, a British-made insect swatter from 1900-1930 https://t.co/gmSJeBurDA pic.twitter.com/jfG0SR54aU — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

You’re going to need a bigger swatter. Victorians had to shoot some insects like the Goliath beetle out of the sky https://t.co/K8fRIpiyoL pic.twitter.com/dH1CmSzFNl — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Ah, you mean something like this 1860s London-made Enfield carbine rifle? pic.twitter.com/r2sHbF41MN — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

We’d see that coming from a mile off (Bold eagle by Klaus Nigge; one of the 100 photos in our upcoming #WPY53 exhib https://t.co/GyamMcKgPp) pic.twitter.com/KLa4vwaBjc — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Time for us to try something stealthy, like this puma-leopard hybrid from our sister Museum in Hertfordshire, @NHM_Tring pic.twitter.com/UgVNAzgtOj — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Ah, but we spotted your leopard from our balloon (Lunardi’s second balloon ascending from St. George’s Fields, 1785) https://t.co/NctLaxzqB0 pic.twitter.com/gUQiaVPNJL — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

In 1785 you’d be too distracted by our fleas… they are legion (and even have there own twitter feed @NHM_Fleas) https://t.co/TvgIg9EoTf pic.twitter.com/ckOSo5ks8m — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

We would have caught the fleas in this Chinese bamboo flea trap (on show in our Making the Modern World gallery) https://t.co/4LI5va8ECv pic.twitter.com/7zWk3gzEgS — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

No mic dropping here, we look after our microphones (like this widely used BBC version from the 1940s) https://t.co/LJLAvQ3pyQ pic.twitter.com/K5ZmDu6CuP — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

Reminiscent of a compound eye, but does the sound it captures buzz as much as a fly in your ear? (Formosia solomonicola, a true fly) pic.twitter.com/VTis8rsEoJ — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

We keep the flies out of our ears with these wonderful Ear trumpets (this one is in our Who Am I gallery?) https://t.co/ZfaaahfW98 pic.twitter.com/gtSm6b2JPv — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

When it comes to trumpets (and other sounds), those of the elephant can cover a range of over 200 square kilometres pic.twitter.com/bGNfkdOz0E — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Impressive, but have you seen the Rugby Tuning Coil, used to send radio messages to Mars & submarines nearer home https://t.co/PUN2l8cnZY pic.twitter.com/UMBeItrjhD — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

When the whales were driven to extinction in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the absence of their song was heard across the universe… pic.twitter.com/d1odILMBY6 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Thankfully, the largest animal ever to have existed on Earth has recovered from a few 100 to ~20,000 giving us Hope https://t.co/x2Tg388XNQ pic.twitter.com/LqjcrD5HCM — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

So true & doesn’t Hope look stunning! It’s thanks to GPS satellites like this that we can monitor movement of Whales https://t.co/T7bp82Bb5t pic.twitter.com/tXdWWIkWT1 — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

While satellites look on from above, our scientists use tech to study what lies beneath the #Oceans https://t.co/lPXxrlWSzH pic.twitter.com/mfPJy9XNS5 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

We’ve enjoyed our dance with our lovely neighbours next door. We leave you w/ Swim gym by Laurent Ballesta from #WPY53…Until the next time pic.twitter.com/XeoHbYmcS7 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Until next time indeed! We’ve had a ball (just like this London Midland & Scottish Railway Company poster) https://t.co/IwXb3Al7l3 pic.twitter.com/YRukqFu09v — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

‘Over…’ [End credits start rolling to Game of Thrones outro music] pic.twitter.com/koH47YGjvO — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

