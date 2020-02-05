Man admits running a prostitution ring out of his parents’ basement

A Long Island man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and prostitution charges after admitting that for four years he operated a brothel out of his parents’ basement, where women were plied with crack cocaine and heroin.

Raymond Rodio III, 48, from Sound Beach, New York, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts of sex trafficking, criminal sale of a controlled substance and promoting prostitution.

Rodio is expected to be sentenced to more than nine years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, when he goes before a judge on March 9, reported Patch.com. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

more at dailymail.co.uk