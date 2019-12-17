Man and wife found dead in bed beside their 5-year-old son

A magazine editor and his wife were found dead in bed by their young son after reportedly taking drugs.

Aleksander Rai, the founder and editor-in-chief of weekly digital magazine ‘T-Zh’, was found dead in the flat he shared with his family in the Russian capital Moscow.

The couple’s five-year-old son called his grandmother after failing to wake his parents up, local media reported.

The boy was getting hungry and his nan reportedly popped over to check on things.

Rai and his wife, who has not been named in local reports, were then found by her dead in their bed.

