Man arrested with 8 kilos of cannabis in Corfu

A 21-year old man was arrested on charges of drug possession and trafficking in Corfu. Greek police found 8 kilos of cannabis in plastic bags hidden in the suspect’s house after searching it. An Albanian national, 26, was also arrested as an accomplice, while police are after 25-year-old man, also Albanian involved in the case. During the investigation police found scales two mobile phones and motorcycle, which were all impounded. The two men were taken to the Corfu Court of First Instance.