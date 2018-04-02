Man attacks “Jesus” character in crucifixion re-enactment in Australia (photos)

As Jesus walks towards his Crucifixion, the heavy cross weighing down his back, the last thing he probably expected was a man wearing beige cargo shorts running up and shoving him to the ground.

But this is the scene that played out as the Sacred Heart Church on the Gold Coast performed their annual reenactment of Jesus’s suffering walk on Good Friday.

An unknown man, known only as Marco, approached the actor playing Jesus and pushed him to the ground, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

The pair had a verbal altercation before Marco threatened the messiah and ran off.

The exact motivation for the assault remains unknown.

Father Peter Dillion the Parish priest of Surfers Paradise Catholic Parish said he did not see the attack but found it troubling.

