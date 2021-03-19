Man bitten by cobra in Athens in critical condition

A 25-year-old Cypriot man who was transported by his friends to Ippokratio Hospital yesterday afternoon after being bitten by a cobra is being treated in critical condition in the ICU of Agios Savvas Hospital.

This incredible incident happened inside his apartment when, according to sources by protothema.gr, the reptile bit him on his hand as he tried to feed it.

According to the accounts of the man’s friends, he kept 17 snakes in his apartment in the centre of Athens, some of which are venomous and extremely dangerous. When the young man was transported to Ippokratio he could barely speak and shortly after he lost consciousness to recover a little later.

At about 8.30 pm, the doctors decided that he had to be intubated because he could not breathe or swallow. Late last night he was rushed to the ICU of Agios Savvas Hospital. According to doctors of the hospital, the condition of the 25-year-old is characterised as critical.