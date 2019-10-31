Man caught having sex with a pile of leaves

In an age where sexual identity and sexuality rest on the whims of each individual depending on the mood they get out of bed in, it should surprise us the envelope is being pushed even further.

We have probably all heard of the ecosexuals, people engaging erotically with trees. Well, a man in Manchester took it to the next level, as he was caught with his pants down “thrusting” at a pile of leaves…

Granted, he was drunk when he tried to release his sexual energy, but, who knows it might be the next sexual prefernce on the ever-expanding list…

Michael Golsorkhi, 26, was filmed with his trousers around his ankles “humping” a pile of leaves. He has been jailed for eight weeks.

The man abandoned the missionary position and scuttled away into nearby bushes after Premier Inn staff shouted at him to clear off. He remained hidden for 10 minutes before sheepishly emerging when police arrived at the hotel in Stockport, Greater Manchester, shortly before 8pm on September 16.

Golsorkhi told officers he was ‘mortified’ by the lewd act, which took place in a carpark outside a Beefeater pub where families were eating, having consumed a cocktail of booze, cannabis and cocaine. Mobile phone footage of him apparently trying to have sex with the pile of leaves was shown at Stockport Magistrates’ Court where he admitted outraging public decency and possessing cannabis.

more at metro.co.uk