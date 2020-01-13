Man claims his pants fell down (!!) and accidentally raped 92-year-old woman before killing her

A man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a 92-year-old woman in Queens claimed that he’d been trying to help the old woman — but then he lost his balance, his belt broke, his pants fell down and his genitals accidentally came in contact with hers, it was revealed in court Friday.

The suspect, 21-year-old Reeaz Khan, told detectives that he found the woman, Maria Fuertes, on the ground near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street in Richmond Hill at about midnight on Monday and tried to help her, a prosecutor said at his arraignment on Friday.

Khan told detectives, “He fell down, his belt broke, his pants fell down and his penis fell near her vagina,” the prosecutor, Joseph Grasso, said in court.

