Man dies after attending best friend’s funeral!

A man from the village of Pelion in Volos died after attending his best friend’s funeral a day before the end of the year. Overwhelmed with grief, the 75-year-old farmer collapsed after the completion of the funeral services at the Church of Saint Kyriaki. The man reportedly felt sick and fell to the ground after leaving the services. He was immediately transported to the village’s medical centre, but it was too late, as he had already died. The cause of his death was cardiac arrest. They say the bonds of a true friendship are indivisible and unbreakable. The tragic occurrence is a reminder of how much people can bond together. A tragic twist to the story is the fact that the man had lost his wife during the same period four years ago.