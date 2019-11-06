Man dies after trying to eat 50 eggs in a bet with a friend

A man in India has died after attempting to eat 50 eggs to settle a bet with a friend. The pair were visiting the Bibiganj market area in Uttar Pradesh, India, when they began arguing, police said. To settle the row, they agreed on a £22 bet that each could be the first to eat 50 eggs in one go.

Policve say Subhash Yada had just begun eating his 42nd egg when he collapsed and fell unconscious. The 42-year-old was rushed to hospital but died just hours later. Doctors believe Mr Yada died from overeating, according to the Indo-Asian News Service.