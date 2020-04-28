Man dressed as grim reaper to visit beaches warning against opening too early

While the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, some U.S. states have decided to reopen as soon as… well, right now. Georgia was the first to ease restrictions, with businesses like gyms and salons opening Friday. Michigan will soon follow suit, following protests from residents.

Reopening worries some citizens, medical professionals, and elected officials, but one Florida man is dedicated to doing what he can to flatten the curve. Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder said he will tour the state’s beaches on May 1 to remind fellow Floridians to stay home. To drive his point home he will be dressed up as grim reaper….”On May 1 I will be touring Florida in Grim Reaper attire reminding Floridians to stay home during the pandemic”, he tweeted out.

read more at mashable.com

Image by Capri23auto from Pixabay

Image by 272447 from Pixabay