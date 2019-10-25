Man survives fall from 6th floor in Athens (photos)

A man was lucky to survive a fall from the sixth floor of a an apartment block in Athens on Friday morning.

Shop owners and passers-by were shocked when they saw the 45-year-old man plummeting from the top of a 6-floor block of flats in the neighbourhood of Galatsi on Veikou Avenue.

Luckily the man was saved after his fall was broken by a tent on his way down.

After the accident an ambulance arrived on the scene and rushed the man to hospital where he was reportedly treated for fractures.

It is unclear whether the man slipped or he intentionally jumped.