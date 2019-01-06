Man finds pearl in his oyster plate in restaurant!

An Edgewater man got quite a surprise when he slurped his oyster pan roast at Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant in New York.

Rick Antosh, 66, found a pearl about a fourth of an inch large in his lunch while on an outing with a high school friend.

“It’s in the rough, and about the size of a large BB or ball-bearing,” said Antosh, who initially thought he had lost a filling or a tooth.

The New York Post reported that the pearl, found in a dish that goes for $14.75, could be worth an upwards of $2,000, though Antosh isn’t sure if he’ll sell or keep the lucky find.

Executive chef of Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant Sandy Ingber said that in his 25 years at the restaurant, only a handful of visitors have found a pearl, though the restaurants sells about 5 million annually.

“That was by far the best oyster pan roast I ever ordered,” said Antosh.

