Man finds secret 120-year-old tunnel under his house after drilling hole in wall

“Curiosity and a little boredom got the better of me”

A man has discovered a secret tunnel that is 120 years old under his home after drilling a hole in a wall.

Jake Brown found the cavernous area after noticing one wall had different textures while carrying out some work to his Georgian home in Emma Place, Plymouth.

After further inspection, he drilled some holes in the wall, peered through with a torch, and was stunned to find the large tunnel.

Inside, there was evidence on old bottles that showed the tunnel dates from the early 1900s, while a piece of newspaper indicates it was blocked up more than 50 years ago.

“While having a lazy coffee standing outside the basement front door of the property, I noticed a patch in the wall of a texture different to the rest,” Brown explained.

“Curiosity and a little boredom got the better of me, after which I grabbed a drill and began working pilot viewing holes into the wall.

“Once I had made two holes, one for viewing, one for a torch, I peered through into the dark dusty expanse and realised that it was another cavern of sorts.”

He then opened up the wall so he could climb through and walk inside.

“The cavern had a lot of builders’ waste from another era, so I climbed inside to explore and take a closer look,” he said.

After measuring the space he found it measured five meters deep, three meters in height and three meters in width.

