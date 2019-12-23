Man frozen for 10 years found with letter saying his wife was not related to his death (video)

Locals think the wife kept his death secret so she could claim $177,000 in government payouts

Police have found a notarized letter believed to have been written by a man whose body was discovered in the freezer of a Utah retirement home, claiming his wife had nothing to do with his death.

Locals think Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, kept the death of her husband Paul Edward Mathers, 69, secret so she could claim $177,000 in government payouts after the veteran died.

Police are looking at whether tey planned for him to keep collecting his Social Security and Veteran’s Affairs checks, and a friend said it was a ‘clever’ move if the man got the note signed to put the Remington Park Retirement Apartments resident in the clear.

more at dailymail.co.uk