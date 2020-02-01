Man goes airborne after epic face slap by bouncer (hilarious video)

Everybody loves a night out on the town to enjoy a few drinks and the company of our friends. But there are a couple of cardinal rules we should never break: A) Never drink and drive, and B) Never provoke a bouncer when you can’t get into a club.

It seems this guy in Malaga, Spain forgot both which led to him getting airborne after the “fridge” blocking his entry into a night club decided to put him in his place…

The video shows a skinny man, clearly inebriated approaching a bouncer at least twice his size and trying to reason with him to let him in the club.

After being advised to move away from the door, the scrawny man, oblivious of the possible risk of messing with a “mountain”, decides to touch the bouncer.

Keeping his cool, the bouncer again tells him to back off. Undeterred, the man touches the bouncer a second time, at which point he disappears off the video frame flying 3-4 metres through the air.

A few seconds later he is seen knocked out…