He was trying to remove a hook from the shark’s jaw

A swimmer was recorded over the weekend catching and displaying a shark at Cape Henlopen State Park Beach in Delaware.

FOX 5’s Ike Ejiochi discovered that the swimmer has professional training – and he was trying to remove a hook from the shark’s jaw.

It’s illegal in Delaware to fish for sharks – and if you catch them, you must return them to the water as quickly as possible.

source fox5dc.com