Man in Crete keeps testing positive for Covid-19 for over a month

A man in Crete has been infected with the Covid-19 virus for over a month.

As George Sourvinos, a professor of Clinical Virology at the Medical School of the University of Crete, told Cretalive, this patient “is undergoing successive tests and remains under house quarantine until he gets rid of Covid-19, the genetic material of which is proving extremely resistant sometimes.” The patient has no symptoms and according to the professor it is a rare case.

