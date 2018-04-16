Man kills teen sister and 100-year-old grandmother in alleged honour-killing

A man in the city of Gujranwala, Punjab in Pakistan, allegedly tortured and killed his 17-year-old sister and grandmother in another case of alleged honour killing. , a man tortured and killed his 17-year-old sister and grandmother while injuring another sister in Gujranwala, Express News reported.

According to local Pakistani news outlet Express News, the suspect Sufyan, a resident of Gujranwala’s Qila Deedar Singh, began hitting his sisters with sticks over a domestic estrangement. The situation escalated when he shot his sisters and fatally injured his 100-year-old grandmother who tried to intervene.

While one sister succumbed to injuries, the other was moved to a hospital where she remains in critical condition. Eyewitnesses told polices that the suspect opened fire after a heated argument with his sisters.

source: tribune.com.pk