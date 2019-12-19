Man murders transgender girl in the woods

A man has been charged with the murder of a transgender girl, 18, whose remains were found in a wooded area after she went missing in June.

The Vancouver Police Department in Washington arrested David Bogdanov on Tuesday and he has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of Nikki Kuhnhausen, who was last spoke to her family on June 5, KPTV reported.

Nikki’s friends allegedly told investigators she was staying with a friend on the night of June 5 but had left to meet a man, KOIN-TV reported.

According to investigators, her Snapchat account revealed she was communicating with a man- believed to be Bogdanov, 25, in the early hours of June 6.

