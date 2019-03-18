Man opens fire against people in Utrecht – Many injured

Author: Thema Newsroom

Developing Story!

Several people have been injured in a tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, when an unknown man opened fire against them.

Utrecht police has announced that authorities have secured a square in a tram station outside the city center, while emergency services are on the scene.

The incident occurred at 10:45 am Monday (local time).

According to Dutch media, a man on the tram took out a gun and shot against several passengers.

The wounded have been transported by ambulances to city hospitals, although no total number has yet been announced.

