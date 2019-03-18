Man opens fire against people in Utrecht – Many injured

Several people have been injured in a tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, when an unknown man opened fire against them.

Utrecht police has announced that authorities have secured a square in a tram station outside the city center, while emergency services are on the scene.

The incident occurred at 10:45 am Monday (local time).

According to Dutch media, a man on the tram took out a gun and shot against several passengers.

The wounded have been transported by ambulances to city hospitals, although no total number has yet been announced.

In de tram wordt iemand gereanimeerd. Hele ernstige situatie hier. — Yelle Tieleman (@YelleTieleman) March 18, 2019

Stay online!