Man opens fire at Trump National Doral “spewing” about President

Early Friday morning, police officers shot and wounded a man after he fired multiple shots inside the lobby of the Trump National Doral resort. According to police, the man was carrying an American flag and “yelling and spewing some information about President Trump.”

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Trump National Doral golf and spa resort. A few hours later, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez revealed details of the incident in a press conference outside the resort.

“These officers did not hesitate for one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” said Perez, the Sun Sentinel reports.

“He had an American flag that he did drape over the counter, that all will be part of the investigation. We’re going to take it from there and see what his real motives are,” he said. Authorities have not yet determined if it was an act of terrorism, he added.

One Doral police officer was injured in the incident, though not from gun fire; officials say he appears to have broken his wrist.

Miami-Dade and Doral police are currently leading the investigation, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officers’ actions, the Sentinel reports. The FBI were also on the scene.

The Sun Sentinel describes the suspect, whose identity is not yet known, as “balding and with a close-cropped beard” and well enough to be “sitting up on a gurney” as rescue workers transported him to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Eric Trump responded to the incident by thanking the Doral and Miami Dade police departments:

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

Source: dailywire