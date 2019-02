Man sells VCR to 86-year-old man on eBay, then receives the most wonderful letter

A man who sells VHS players (VCRs) on eBay received the most wonderful letter of appreciation from an 86-year-old man.

“Thank you so much for your care, your efforts and your promptness”, the man wrote.

The seller posted a photo of the letter on Reddit where it has received more than 160,000 likes.

The seller added that he plans on writing him back and offering to digitize his videos for him!

Source: sunnyskyz