Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats

A California court has sentences a man to 16 years in piston for killing 21 cats. A Santa Clara judge found Robert Ray Farmer, 26, guilty of 21 felony counts of animal cruelty. The cats started disappearing from a neighbourhood in September 2015 after the man lured some of the cats away from a park, according to a local newspaper. San Jose police found an unidentified orange tabby dead curled up in the centre console, along with chunks of fur, blood, fur-covered gloves and a hunting knife. According to reports one of the cats had been sexually abused. The man was the son of a retired police officer.