Man sentenced to watch “Bambi” once a month after illegally killing hundreds of deer

David Berry Jr. was accused of hunting out of season and possession of prohibited weapons

A man from Missouri, US, who was found guilty of illegally hunting hundreds of deer, has been sentenced to watch Disney’s 1942 animated film ‘Bambi’ once a month for an entire year.

The judge presiding over the poaching case took a novel approach and ordered 29-year-old David Berry Jr. to watch the animated film every month during his long incarceration, reported Mirror.

Berry was caught alongside his father and brothers for a multi-year poaching scheme. According to state officials, it was one of the biggest cases ever in Missouri’s history.

Berry, his father, and his brothers were found guilty of hunting out of season, using prohibited weapons, and killing hundreds of deer.

“The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste,” said Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter on Twitter.

After Berry pleaded guilty to taking wildlife illegally, he received a one-year prison sentence which includes a monthly viewing of Bambi.

“View the Walt Disney movie Bambi, with the first viewing being on or before 23 December 2018, and at least one such viewing each month thereafter,” said Lawrence County Judge Robert George during the court proceedings.

“In situations like this, with serial poachers who have no regard for the animals, rules of fair chase, or aren’t bothered by the fact that they’re stealing from others, it’s all about greed and ego,” said MDC Protection Division Chief, Randy Doman, told Springfield News-Leader.

Bambi is a Walt Disney animated film that was released during World War II. The main character of the film is a baby fawn named Bambi who is left alone after his mother is slaughtered by a hunter.

It is now officially France’s 24th biggest film of all time and was among the films selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

Source: timesnownews