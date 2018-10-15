Man shouting “Allah” beats Hasidic Jew in New York street (video)

A 62-year-old Jewish man claims his attacker repeatedly shouted ‘Allah’ as he beat him in the middle of the road in Brooklyn, New York Sunday morning.

Lipa Schwartz was on his way to synagogue when livery driver Farrukh Afzal, 37, battered him until another Hasidic man came to the rescue.

The Borough Park neighborhood incident was captured on surveillance camera and shows the Church Avenue Car Service worker delivering blows to the victim who was left with cuts to the side of his face and head.

He then chased the man who tried to help and was arrested at the scene.

Schultz was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for the minor injuries.

The driver was charged with a hate crime.

