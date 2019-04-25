Man shouting “Allahu Akbar” attacks Italian police

A 26-year-old Senegalese migrant was arrested after attacking a pair of Italian police officers with an iron bar in the city of Turin while allegedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” as he attacked them.

The 26-year-old was later identified as illegal Senegalese migrant Ndiaye Migui who attacked the two police officers over the weekend along the via Cuneo wounding the two officers, with one suffering trauma to the head and the other injuries to his hand as a result of the attack, Il Giornale reports.

The newspaper also added that the incident is not the first time the 26-year-old has been in trouble with Italian police. He is said to have committed a similar attack in late March against a different police officer in the same area, which is in close proximity to the makeshift shack where he is said to have been living.

source: breitbart.com

feature image/ Getty