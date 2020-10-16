Man shouting Allahu Akbar beheads teacher in Paris

Local reports have suggested the attack was motivated by cartoons of the prophet Muhammad

A suspected terrorist thought to be wearing an explosive vest has been shot dead by French police near Paris after allegedly beheading a school teacher with a knife while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

Local reports have suggested the attack was motivated by cartoons of the prophet Muhammad.

The first bloodbath took place in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb some 25 miles from the centre of the French capital on Friday.

French anti-terror prosecutors confirmed they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris.

The attack happened at around 5 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine.

source dailymail.co.uk