Man United and Chelsea legend Ray Wilkins dies at 61

He suffered a heart attack last week and died in hospital on Wednesday

Ray Wilkins died on Wednesday, one week on from a heart attack and fall at his home.

The ex-England captain, 61, had been in a medically induced coma but son Ross, 36, told the Mirror: “Dad has unfortunately passed away.”

He leaves behind wife Jackie and two children, Ross and his sister Jade.

The family are understood to be thankful for all the messages of support the former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder had received from around the world.

In a statement issued via St George’s Hospital, Ray’s family said: “It is with great sadness we announce that Raymond Colin Wilkins passed away this morning.

source: mirror.co.uk