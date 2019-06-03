Man who broke penis during sex fears he can’t have children

A man whose penis snapped during sex with his girlfriend fears he may never be able to have kids.

Sean Marsden was getting frisky with girlfriend Louise Gray, 36, when he “slipped” and he heard his manhood snap.

The 48-year-old writhed around in excruciating pain while his bent penis swelled up with blood until it was the “size of a bottle of wine”.

And he fears the injury could leave him unable to have children after surgeons operated to repair the penile fracture and torn urethra.

He said: “I am scared to find out the truth because I would like to have kids with Louise.

“I’m not sure when I’ll find out. I have to wait until I go back to the hospital to find out more.

