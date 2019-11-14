Man who chocked woman to death during sex claims he did because she was a fan of 50 Shades of Grey (video)

The man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane told police she asked him to choke her during sex because she was a fan of the 50 Shades of Grey films.

In his second police interview after his Tinder date with Grace, 22, in Auckland, New Zealand last December, the man said she told him she had practiced a number of BDSM sex techniques with a previous boyfriend.

Two days earlier, he told detectives he said goodbye to Grace with ‘a hug and a kiss on the cheek’, hoping to see her again on her 22nd birthday the next day.

But admitting for the first time that she was dead, the 27-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he had struggled to put her body in a suitcase he bought to dispose of her body ‘because it just didn’t seem right.’

The next morning he buried her in a shallow grave in the woods outside the city and took dozens of pills to try and kill himself, he told police.

Grace’s parents, from Wickford, Essex, sat in the public gallery watching a recording of the interview played to the jury at Auckland High Court today.

more at dailymail.co.uk