Man who filmed shooting of Ahmaud Arbery charged with murder

A quite bizarre twist in the story…

A third person has been charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said it arrested William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan took the viral cellphone footage depicting the chase and killing of Arbery, 25, on Feb. 23 in Glynn County.

On May 7, Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with Arbery’s murder.

Bryan will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, GBI said. An initial police report noted Bryan tried unsuccessfully to block Arbery, who was jogging in the neighborhood when confronted.

See Also:

Mitsotakis: “We won the battle for health and now we will win the battle for the economy”

The 28-second video showed Arbery jogging as Travis McMichael, 34, stood outside of a white pickup truck armed with a shotgun and Gregory McMichael, 64, a former police officer, stood in the truck’s open flatbed trunk holding a. 357 magnum.

The video shows Arbery and Travis McMichael tussling with the shotgun before three shots are fired. Arbery stumbled and fell to the ground, where he was pronounced dead.

The attorneys for Arbery’s mother and father said the family was “relieved” to learn of Bryan’s arrest.

Read more: ABC