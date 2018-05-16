Man who spent $10K to live as a woman changed his mind, because being female “is too expensive”!

A male model who spent $10,000 on laser hair removal and estrogen tablets to become a woman has revealed he’s decided to live as a man again – because being female is ‘expensive and competitive’.

Alexander Veach, 30, from Los Angeles, California, USA, decided to return to his birth-assigned gender after spending three years living as a woman called Aria.

Dubbed the ‘bi-gender doll’, Alexander has also spent time identifying as non-binary, where he tried to be both male and female – but says he’s now happier living as a man because being transgender is ‘isolating and stressful’.

However, last year, while acting as a transgender female-to-male character in a play at the Underground Theater in Hollywood, he realized he could no longer keep living as a woman named Aria and started to revert.

Now, he’s happier than ever but battles the difficulties of having enlarged breasts and is currently trying to rid himself of the condition, known as gynecomastia, by working out.

Alexander, a bioengineer, said: ‘I’m stable living as Alexander now, I was Aria for three years. Aria and Alex have two hugely different lives.

‘I’m not someone living in a box, I don’t let gender norms tell me what to do or stop me from having a place in society.

‘People think I’m fake and not genuine but I really believed head-to-toe that I was a woman in a man’s body.

‘Since reverting back, people have commented on my bigger breasts but I’ve been doing an insane number of push-ups in order to hide my breasts.

‘I’m working on my pecs, I’m not interested in surgery but will try to do it the hard way and build my body. It bothers me a little, though I’ve grown to be comfortable with my body but I’m not sure if I would on a beach, I have very round breasts.’

Alexander says that he hopes to find an understanding partner to build a life with.

‘When I find the right woman she won’t care, I still have feminine traits like full body laser, but testosterone means my hair is all coming back.

‘It’s crazy that it’s not permanent and is reversible, which shows how robust the human body is.

‘I’m focused on reversing it but it took me three years to transition to a woman so to expect all these changes in four months is expecting a lot.’

Alexander realized he wanted to transition to become a woman in 2014 after experimenting with sexual role play.

He became hooked on living as a woman, choosing to go to work as a man and living as a woman by night.

Alexander then started living androgynously, under the name Alex, before living full-time as a woman called Aria after dressing as a woman every night.

Last year, the bioengineer started to combine male and female hormone replacement therapy so that he could live as both genders.

Since choosing to live as Alexander again, he has taken two testosterone shots in the last year but has been warned by his endocrinologist he cannot take any more.

Alexander said: ‘There was a time in my life when I was exercising my femininity but now I have stepped back from that I know I have a Y chromosome that’s not going anywhere.

‘My endocrinologist won’t let me take testosterone, my levels are very high and so it would be dangerous. It’s like I’m going through another puberty and can see a beautiful person beginning to emerge.’

The 30-year-old isn’t alarmed by the way his body is transforming and says it’s like ‘art’.

Since deciding to return to living as a man, he says some people have spoken out about his changes and even accused him of being ‘fake’.

Other have told him they ‘miss Aria’ as that is the only side to him they ever knew.

Despite this, he is proud of his decision, maintaining that he is done with womanhood and relieved that his family have been very supportive.

Alexander commented on female life, he said: ‘There are many higher expenses women have to endure, I just quit womanhood, it’s expensive, competitive and I don’t have any more time for it.

‘People can be cruel, everyone needs to be brave enough to embrace the full range of life’s possibilities. If we can support one another who knows what could be possible.’

Alexander said: ‘Being transgender is a lot of stress, the way I handled the emotional stress was through music.

‘It’s a lonely and isolated life, but music helped me to convey some of my frustrations, writing lyrics helped me to be clear with what I wanted with life.’

Alex is part of The Plastics of Hollywood, the first real life barbie and human doll house – documenting their lives from the next surgeries to their dreams and aspirations.

He is joined by manager Marcela Iglesias and other notable stars from Rodrigo Alves and Justin Jedlica to Pixie Fox, Vinny Ohh, Jennifer Pamplona and many more.

Marcela, a proud Argentinian living in Los Angeles, California, said: ‘When I first met Alex he was starting the transformation to become Aria.

‘It’s quite an adventure and shock because I used to put wigs and corsets on him, showed him makeup tricks, now it’s the other way, it’s another part of my adventure with the human dolls.

‘He was trying to be female without surgeries, now he has reverted I can help him getting jobs as a male actor, model, soap opera star and more.

‘I wish him the best on his transformation back to Alex, I can’t wait to see the final results, if he needs help with the breast situation we know many, many doctors.

‘The way he is looking, dressing and acting, I’ve seen a difference in him and his personality, when he talks to me I hear the man, I hear Alex.’

Source: dailymail