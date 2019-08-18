Man wins $ 3.5 million at roulette table! Video goes viral (video)

Have you ever wondered how it would feel to win millions of dollars at a roulette table?
A man was fortunate enough to actually live such an experience as he won 3.5 million dollars after betting $100,000 on a single number at a roulette table.
The video of the moment he wins the huge sum was uploaded on the Internet and has understandably gone viral.
Holding a drink in his hand, together with his friends, he waits to see where the ball will fall, while he cracks a joke.
At that point, the ball lands on his number, making him an instant millionaire!
What ensued was crazy celebrations with his friends!
Watch the incredible video…
