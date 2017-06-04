Man with beer in hand walks away calmly from terror attack (video)

Jun, 04 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

He becomes the symbol of Londoners’ resilience

In the wake of the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attacks in the English capital last night, which resulted in the death of 7 people and the injury of 48 others, one man has become a symbol of resilience.
As Londoners rallied around and offered shelter to those stranded, one man joined the masses of panic-stricken civilians and rushed away from the scene of terror… but God forbid he’d spill his beer.
With his pint in hand, and appearing to have a cool demeanour he walked away from danger and people are praising him for his calm response in the face of terror and his refusal to be cowed by fear.

source: unilad.co.uk

 

