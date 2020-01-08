Man woke to intruder trying to ‘suck toes’ on Christmas Eve, police say

The only “person” who’s supposed to sneak into your house on Christmas Eve is Santa Claus — and he’s supposed to stuff your stockings, not lick your toes.

Nevertheless, a man told deputies that he awoke in his bed to find a strange man carefully inspecting his toes late on Christmas Eve in Bradenton, Fla., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident told the intruder that he didn’t have any money, according to a police report obtained by local station WTSP.

The intruder responded by saying that he was “there to suck toes,” the report said.

The two men fought and the suspect tried to grab the victim’s genitals, according to the Bradenton Herald, which also reviewed the police report. The suspect claimed he had a gun but did not produce one.

He then smashed a window and fled, stopping only to break the windshield on the victim’s car during his escape.

source