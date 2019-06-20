Man worships Trump statue as God (video)

Having gained international fame for his daily worship of a photo of Donald Trump, 31-year-old Bussa Krishna recently made a serious upgrade to his shrine, shelling out for an expensive statue of the American president.

“I spent around 2,000 US dollars on the statue. I built it on my own money. I asked my parents and told them that I like Trump very much and conveyed my wish of installing the Trump statue on his birthday. I told them even if I die I want to die as a Trump fan. My parents then agreed to support me,” Krishna told Ruptly video agency.

Although Krishna says some people have questioned his mental health after the video of his shrine in Konney Village in the Indian state of Telangana went viral, he remains unfazed: “In this world anybody can like anyone. I love and like only Trump.”