In a low quality game Manchester United won Ajax 2-0.

Manchester United without the help of Ibrahimovic showed from the beginning who the boss was.

With two goals, one in half time, one on the 18′ with Paul Pogba and one at 48′ with Mkhitaryan.

Wayne Rooney entered the game at the end (89′) in the last European game with Manchester United.

This win has a special symbolism for Manchester after the terrorist Islamic attack two days ago.