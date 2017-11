An elderly lady who was in critical condition is the latest victim

The latest victim of the Mandra floods is an 85-year-old lady that was in critical condition after the catastrophic mudslides 13 days ago.

This brings the death toll to 23 making this one of the deadliest floods in Greece’s recent history.

The news of the death of the hospitalised elderly lady comes after no more than two hours since the discovery of the dead body of last missing person.

The rescuers found the body buried in the mud and it has been identified as Christos Georgakopoulos.