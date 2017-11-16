Mandra floods aftermath: Initial estimations speak of extensive damage (photos-drone footage)

The aftermath of the floods in the region of Mandra in the western Attica basin, which resulted in the tragic death of 15 people, also left behind serious material damage. Even though the no official autopsy has yet been made, according to initial estimates, about 300 cars were destroyed by the raging water, while the road network has suffered extensive damage in its entirety. Even 50 boats in New Peramos sank from the disastrous weather. The magnitude of the calamity can be gauged by the fact that nearly 100 fire department emergency response units had to be set up to cover the 600 SOS calls by citizens during and after the disaster. The initial estimations speak of more than 500 houses and stores having suffered damage, with many of them feared to have been completely destroyed by the floods. According to the fire department’s official data, its crews received calls to pump out water on 390 occasions. Approximately 200 shops, professional warehouses and small and large factories were damaged, while about 10 supermarket and food storage facilities have been also damaged. The whole road network of Mandra and Nea Peramos has been rendered completely out of operation as it was destroyed. Although the exact number of vehicles that were destroyed is not yet clear, it is believed to be about 300, while more than 50 boats are believed to have suffered damage or sank at the port of Nea Peramos.