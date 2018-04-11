“Manolaaaaas”! This is what Roma’s 3rd goal sounded like in Italian! (video)

Related
Kostas Manolas’s late, tie-winning header that sent Roma into the Champions League semis was dramatic enough on its own, but it’s even better with the commentary of Italian announcer Carlo Zampa, who was excited all game but truly switched into shrieks of delight as the ball crossed the line a third time. He literally even yells “Mamma Mia!” five times in a row.
Roma commentator Carlo Zampa's call for Kostas Manolas' winning goal: 👌🏻#UCL #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/aGrHWJApPG
— Peter Galindo (@GalindoPW) April 10, 2018