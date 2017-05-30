Manu Chao and Klelia Renesi in new video clip (videos)

Manu Chao, the internationally acclaimed Spanish-French singer, is ready to release his new song, and his Greek partner, actress Klelia Reneis is rumoured to be part of the project. The singer posted a teaser on his Facebook profile with snippets of the new video clip, as well as moments with his love Klelia. The title of the song might be “Athens boiling-I Athina Vrazei”, and will part of his musical project called “TI.PO.TA.”. The sexy Greek actress also starred in the artist’s song called “Moonlight Avenue”, where she showed off her beautiful body in some beautiful underwater footage.