Many power outages across Attica due to extreme weather

Α number of power outages have been recorded across areas in Attica as a result of the extreme weather. The fire brigade has received at least 15 calls from people trapped in elevators

Most calls were made from the center of Athens, but also from Piraeus, Zografou, Glyfada, Kallithea, nd Metamorphosis.

According to sources, the problems have been caused by a failure in a high voltage line at Agios Stefanos due to weather, while in many areas there are electricity blackouts after trees have fallen on PPC cables.

In many areas, public lighting has been shut down, while several traffic lights at junctions are out of operation. Specialist crews have been dispatched to restore lighting and electricity.

Just before eight in the evening reports of electricity outages have also been reported in other areas of southern Greece, where the extreme weather low “Chionis” has landed.