Maradona, Cafu and Effenburg in creative video advert (video)

Betting company Bwin has launched a special marketing campaign featuring Diego Maradona ahead of this year’s Fifa World Cup national football team tournament in Russia.

Directed by Pedro Martin-Calero, ‘Who Stole the Cup?’ comprises a series of five video adverts that focus around a number of football legends plotting to steal the World Cup trophy.

Cafu, Vicente del Bosque, Stefan Effenburg and Maradona all feature in the campaign, with customers able to bet on who they think has stolen the trophy.

The outcome of the ‘heist’ will be revealed at the start of the tournament next month.

The campaign will appear across television, out-of-home and online, and also be accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes video interviews conducted by former France international Robert Pires.

The campaign will run throughout Germany, Austria, Greece, Spain, Italy, France, the UK, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden, while the behind-the-scenes interviews will be available to watch on bwin.com.