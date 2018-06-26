Maradona ecstatic after Messi’s goal against Nigeria (video)

It just had to be him. Lionel Messi, who struggled in previous games to make any impact, has scored the 100th goal at the 2018 World Cup ending a 22-shot run without scoring in the competition.

Messi got on the end of a sublime Ever Benega pass to stroke home from inside the penalty area.

Argentina fans proceeded to go absolutely wild inside the Saint Petersburg Stadium, including this man.

It was a scene like something out of a movie and when cameras panned toward Diego Maradona, the legendary figure celebrated in the only way he knows how.

It looks like he’s having an outer-body experience.

