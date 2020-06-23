Maradona flashes naked butt to camera (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 23, 2020

The “God” of football appeared a little tipsy in the video

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona flashed his naked butt to the camera while dancing at home.

The “God” of football appeared a little tipsy in the video which, as expected went viral on the internet.

He is Maradona and … he does whatever he wants!

It should be remembered that on June 22 was the anniversary of the … “Hand of God” highlight in the iconic match against England in the 1986 World Cup.

 

also read 

Wow! Beautiful Aphrodite does her name justice (photos)

Ionian University receives award for Covid-19 research by Texas Medical Centre

Tags With: