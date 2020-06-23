Maradona flashes naked butt to camera (video)

The “God” of football appeared a little tipsy in the video

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona flashed his naked butt to the camera while dancing at home.

The “God” of football appeared a little tipsy in the video which, as expected went viral on the internet.

He is Maradona and … he does whatever he wants!

It should be remembered that on June 22 was the anniversary of the … “Hand of God” highlight in the iconic match against England in the 1986 World Cup.

Un día nos diste goles, hoy solo nos das vergüenza ~ Maradona ~ 😖 pic.twitter.com/A3ylUl6Xhv — Lanata Forever (@LanatoForever) June 22, 2020

