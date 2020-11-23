Marc Gasol to sign with Lakers

Marc Gasol, the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time All-Star, is reportedly headed for L.A.

Veteran big man Marc Gasol, who was drafted by the Lakers before his rights were traded to Memphis 12 years ago, is reportedly set to join L.A. for its title defence. Multiple reports indicate Gasol intends to sign a two-year deal at the $2.7 million veteran exception.

Though the 35-year-old has seen a sharp drop in overall production — playing just 26.4 minutes per last season, down from 33.0 two seasons prior — he was an integral part of the Raptors’ 2019 championship run following a deadline deal that brought him over from Memphis.

He averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and nearly a block and a steal in 44 regular-season games during Toronto’s own title defense, and is renowned for his post passing and defensive acumen, having averaged as many as 4.6 assists per game and winning the 2012-13 Kia Defensive Player of the Year award.

source nba.com