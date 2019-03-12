March 14th is Pi (π), Steak & Fellatio Day!

We don’t know how you can combine these three together, but we trust you…

We all know Valentine’s Day as the ultimate Hallmark holiday, where men all over the world go out of their way to get the women in their life chocolates, roses and a plethora of other cliché gifts. In other words, Valentine’s Day is a holiday created for women, and men are just pressured into participating.

But did you know that there’s also a counter-holiday to Valentine’s Day, solely for men, that comes exactly one month later, on March 14? Kind of like an anti-Valentine’s Day? Oh, yes.

This day is one that is full of manly whimsy, where dudes everywhere are repaid for all of the thought and careful planning they put into making Valentine’s Day as romantic as they can manage. This day, my friends, is called “Steak and Blowjob Day”.

As the name suggests, Steak and Blowjob Day is “simple, effective and self-explanatory. No cards, no flowers, no special nights on the town; the name explains it all: just a steak and a BJ. That’s it.”

However, for the more sophisticated people, today also happens to be the Pi Day where Pi stands for the famous mathematical constant π=3,14 a.k.a. Archimedes’ Constant after the ancient Greek mathematician that calculated it.

Pi Day is observed on March 14 (3/14 in the month/day format) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π. In 2009, the United States House of Representatives supported the designation of Pi Day.

Now, don’t ask us how you can combine these together. Just use your imagination and let us what you came up with…