He will be the Vice President for the protection of the European way of life

Margaritis Schinas will be taking over the position of European Commission Vice President for “protecting our European way of life.”

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday released the list of the people to aide her in her new post as the head of the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch in November.

According to the chart made public, Margaritis Schinas will be assuming the responsibilities of Vice President for the protection of the European way of life.