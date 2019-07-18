Margaritis Schinas will be the new Greek Commissioner

He is widely regarded as one of the most successful representatives of the European Commission

The person that the new Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will propose for the position of the Greek Commissioner is Margaritis Schinas.

He is the Greek of the European Commission, as they call him and the one who according to sources from within the Commission, managed to persuade Jean-Claude Juncker of the necessity for Greece to remain in the Eurozone.

With 29 years of experience in Brussels, 26 of whom in the European Commission, Schinas combines political experience with technocratic knowledge.

As stated in the official announcement, “Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ proposal for the post of Greece’s representative to the new European Commission will be Mr. Margaritis Schinas. The Prime Minister will immediately inform the new President of the College of Commissioners, Mr Ursula von der Leyen”.

A son of civil servants from Thessaloniki, showed his early interest in pursuing a European career by studying at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. He started working in Commissioners’ Offices and steadily reached the Junker’s inner circle.

Until now he was the representatives of the European Commission and he is widely regarded as one of the most successful in this position.